Pedestrian killed on I-49 identified; Second pedestrian injured in crash

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A man from Orrick, Missouri died in a three-car crash on I-49 Thursday morning. Three other people were injured.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said 38-year-old Nicholas Harman of Orrick, Missouri, was hit and killed Thursday morning. Terance Goodface, 55, also of Orrick, is hospitalized with serious injuries.

The highway patrol said the crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 49 when a ladder fell off of a van. Investigators said Harman and Goodface stopped to pick up the ladder.

According to troopers a second car stopped behind the truck Harman and Goodface were driving. A third car rear-ended the car. The impact pushed the car into Harman and Goodface.

One of the other drivers involved in the crash is also hospitalized with serious injuries.