KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department says a pedestrian was killed Sunday morning on southbound 71-Highway and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.

Police said the incident occurred around 5:50 a.m. and the driver stayed at the scene. In addition, the police have not identified the victim at this time.

The highway was closed due to an investigation.

