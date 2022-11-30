KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Kansas City Police Department, a pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning on southbound I-435 near 87th Street.

The call came in around 6:50 a.m. and it is unknown what kind of vehicle hit the pedestrian.

The southbound lanes of I-435 are closed.

Police have not released any additional information about the victim, driver, or what led to the crash.

FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.