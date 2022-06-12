OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park police said a pedestrian was killed by a vehicle Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 12100 block of Quivira Road in a response to a crash around 10:17 a.m.

Investigators said that a vehicle was attempting to turn northbound onto Quivira when it collided with another vehicle traveling southbound. This caused the southbound vehicle to lose control and veer off the roadway, striking the male pedestrian who was doing lawn work.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries but later died.

One of the drivers was also transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

