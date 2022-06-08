GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police say someone walking in the 12100 block of the Blue Ridge Extension was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

The area investigators are focused on is between I-49 and Grandview Road.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says the crash happened at about 9 a.m. Police haven’t released any further information about the victim or the driver yet.

MHP is investigating in addition to the Grandview Police Department.

This is developing news and FOX4 will update this store when more details become available.

