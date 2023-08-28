KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has serious injuries after being knocked off a scooter following a crash Monday evening.

Around 5:40 p.m., officers were called to the area of E. 55th and Prospect in regard to a crash with critical injuries.

During the investigation police learned that someone on a black Kwang-Yang scooter was traveling southbound on Prospect when they failed to stop for a red traffic light and struck a black Honda CRV that was starting to make a U-turn.

The driver of the scooter was ejected off the scooter during the crash. The person on the scooter was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda was uninjured in the incident.

Currently, the person on the scooter is in serious, but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.