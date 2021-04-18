Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle near Kansas City construction zone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was taken to the hospital late Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in a construction zone.

Emergency crews responded to the incident just after 11:30 a.m. at Independence Avenue and Lawndale Avenue.

Police said the driver of a silver Nissan Sentra was traveling west on Independence Ave. In the area west of Lawndale, one lane is closed due to construction and has equipment sitting in the roadway.

Police said just west of the closed area, a male pedestrian was walking across Independence Ave. and due to the view obstruction, the driver of the Nissan did not see him and struck the pedestrian with the right front of the vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The driver and one passenger in the vehicle were not injured.

