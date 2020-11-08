Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck on US 71 at Red Bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

Just after 3 a.m. emergency crews responded to the incident on U.S. 71 and Red Bridge.

Investigators determined that the driver of a Chevrolet SUV had been northbound when they were involved in a non-injury crash with an Audi Sedan.

The driver of the Chevy had gotten out of his vehicle and was walking on the highway hen he was struck by a driver of a BMW Sedan heading northbound.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the BMW was also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.