Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 291 in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police say a woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle on southbound Highway 291 near 23rd Street.

The woman, a pedestrian in the highway, initially suffered serious injuries, and first responders took her to a hospital, but she has since died from her injuries.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m., and Highway 291 was closed for about an hour. The roadway has since reopened.

Police said the incident is under investigation. Officials have not released any identifying information about the victim.