KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian is in the hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run crash Friday.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department responded to the incident just after 3 p.m. in the area of E. 31st Street and N. Stadium Drive.

Investigation into the incident revealed that the driver of a silver Hyundai Sonata was traveling east on 31st when they struck an SUV traveling north on Stadium.

Police said the impact caused the Hyundai to spin around and strike a pedestrian that was sitting in the center median between the east and westbound lanes of 31st. The driver of the SUV then drove off from the scene of the crash without stopping.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, according to KCPD.

Police said the driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene and refused medical attention.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.