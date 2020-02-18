Pedestrian struck and killed in Olathe parking lot was from Springfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A Springfield man is dead after he was struck and killed early in the morning in a parking lot on Monday, February 17.

Police responded to a lot near 127th Street and E. Kansas City Road at 1:56 a.m. Reports told police a man had been hit by a truck, according to a news statement

Officials identified the victim as 48-year-old Courtney Wigfall of Springfield, Missouri.

The driver of the truck, a woman whose name was not released, stayed at the scene, police stated. She was not injured. It's unclear if she will face charges.

Police are still investigating the incident. They ask anyone with information to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.