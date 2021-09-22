Pedestrian struck, killed in I-70 hit-and-run Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian early Wednesday morning bear I-70 and Brooklyn Avenue.

According to police at the scene, a vehicle struck a man walking on the highway and drove away. Following the crash, several other vehicles possibly hit the man as well.

The vehicle that initially hit the man will have obvious signs of damage and they are not sure if it was a truck or car.

Police are also investigating why the man was walking on the highway.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.