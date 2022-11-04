KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Funny and kind: Those are two of the words many close to Katron Harris used to describe him.

Someone shot and killed the 17-year-old at a party on Halloween night in Kansas City, Kansas.

“The kids kind of got off the bus, and you noticed they didn’t have that quick pep in their step that they were dragging a little bit,” Turner football coach Rick Byers said.

It’s a feeling no community wants to feel.

“It’s been a difficult week,” Harris’ teacher Chris Richards said.

“We’re in shock here. I had seen on Facebook that there were gunfire shots at a party. I knew that there was one person dead. I never imagined that it would be Katron.”

Harris was the only one killed at the costume party. Police said people who weren’t invited got upset after being asked to leave and started shooting. Six other teenagers were hurt.

Instead of focusing on how Harris died, people who knew him want to highlight the life he lived.

“He was funny,” Richards said. “That’s the first thing. He loved to joke. He was very kind and very sincere and stylish. He had different outfits every day.”

Richards was Harris’ teacher throughout high school. He was a senior this year.

Harris also touched the lives of his former football teammates.

“He was one of those young men that loved coming to practice,” Byers said. “I think the thing about Katron that just made you smile was the fact that he just wanted to be out there with the guys.”

There is a vigil for Harris on Sunday from 6-7 p.m. at New Story Church, and there is also GoFundMe set up. You can donate here.

