Pelosi defends decision to rip Trump’s State of the Union address

WASHINGTON D.C. — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended her decision to rip up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address earlier this month, a dramatic move that was criticized by Republicans as being disrespectful and a “breach of decorum.”

“One of my disappointments is the fact that with all that we have done legislatively, whether its equal pay for equal work, raising the minimum wage, gun violence protection, issues that relate to our children, the list goes on. I thought, well, let’s get attention on the fact that what he said here today was not true,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi reiterated that she had no intention of tearing up her copy of Trump’s annual address to Congress, but as she read along, she said she “realized that almost every page had something in it that was objectionable.”

The tension on display at this year’s State of the Union came a day before the GOP-led Senate was expected to and eventually voted to acquit Trump of two articles of impeachment.

“You can’t have an acquittal unless you have a trial, and you can’t have a trial without witnesses and documents. So he can say he was acquitted, and the headlines can say acquitted, but he’s impeached forever,” Pelosi said.

She criticized Republican senators for not having the “courage” to vote guilty though some voiced that Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine were inappropriate, “except for Mitt Romney. God bless him.”

Romney, a Utah Republican, was the only GOP senator to vote to convict on one of the two articles of impeachment.

Pelosi also said that she “can’t even envision a situation” where Trump would be re-elected, but she added, “We don’t take anything for granted.”

“We have to have our own vision for the future, but everybody knows that we must be unified in making sure that he doesn’t have a second term,” she said.