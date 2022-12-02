KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Neighbors on East 11th Street in Kansas City, Missouri are hoping that help is on the way in the form of a new owner of a property that’s been an eyesore for nearly six months.

The house at 3110 East 11th Street had a massive fire in June 2022, displacing the family that lived inside and leaving the home with massive fire damage.

“I see it and I think it’s a good opportunity for me and I think it’s a good opportunity for the house, the neighborhood,” said Diego Valdes, who plans on closing on the sale Monday.

He bought the property, burned out windows and all, with plans to clean it out and fix it up.

Steve Richardson lives across the street and says he wishes the building would meet a different fate.

“I think the city should have just tore it down,” said Richardson. “Tear it down, clean up the mess, and be done with it.”

Kansas City’s Map of 311 requests shows the burned property has three complaints filed since the summer for being a dangerous building and for people experiencing homelessness camping inside.

The home is boarded up, but an entry at the back of the building seems to be large enough for someone to potentially fit through, frustrating neighbors like Richardson.

“You see all the homeless people walking up and down the street and they look at this place like, ‘Is that a place that I can get inside,” Richardson said.

The process to demolish the building doesn’t necessarily move as fast as some neighbors would have liked.

A Kansas City Spokesperson tells FOX4 in an email that owners are allowed 30 days to remedy dangerous conditions. If that isn’t done, the City puts out bids to approved contractors to take the building down. But, “the city’s goal is property rehabilitation over demolition wherever possible,” read the email.

Infact, the same spokesperson also said the property was moving through the process of being demolished when the sale process started, prompting the city to stop to allow the new owner a chance to fix the property.

The previous owner had family members living in the building when it burned, destroying everything they had, according to Realtor Emra Osmancevic.

“If it got demolished, then that means the city would charge them a fee to get it demolished and unfortunately, they lost everything and they didn’t have the funds for that,” Osmancevic said.

Eventually, the owner decided to list the property in its current state. Valdes says he’s purchased the home for less than the $30,000 price on its listing on Zillow.

“It’s important to me too because our community has to be safe and has to look better,” said Valdes, who says he understands why the neighbors have grown frustrated. “The first goal is to clean it up.”

Valdes tells FOX4 the deal should close Monday morning and he plans to start cleaning up next week.

If you want to learn more about Kansas City, Missouri’s dangerous buildings and demolition view here and here.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.