Penguins from Kansas City’s Zoo check out Union Station’s Holiday Reflections village

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station showed off it’s Christmas decorations and walk-through Holiday Reflections experience. It doesn’t open to the public until Friday, but some special visitors got a sneak peek of the village Wednesday afternoon.

The Kansas City Zoo brought several penguins to Union Station to check out the winter wonderland.

The penguins were allowed to roam freely through the Grand Plaza and gaze at Kansas City’s largest indoor decorated tree. They also checked out window displays featuring singing reindeer and dancing versions of themselves.

Wednesday was the only time the live penguins are expected to make an appearance at Holiday Reflections.

Children’s Mercy Hospital also had a private viewing of Holiday Reflections for some of its families before the event opened to everyone.

More than 60,000 people attended Holiday Reflections in 2020. Timed tickets are now on sale for the expanded version at Union Station.