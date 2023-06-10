KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is expected to have its biggest Pride weekend ever and the rain is not stopping anybody from enjoying themselves.

The day started with a parade through Midtown and Westport, and it’s ending tonight with concerts, food and community.

Organizers here at KC PrideFest say they expect over 50,000 people over the entire weekend to come out and support a community that they say needs to be seen and heard now more than ever.

“We’re here, we’re queer and we’re not going anywhere,” Star Palmer, President of the Kansas City Community Pride Alliance, said.

“It’s great, it’s great! It’s my second time here and I’m having the time of my life,” one KC PrideFest goer said.

The event has brought thousands of people together from every corner of the metro, all to support their LGBTIQ+ friends and neighbors.

“This space is super important, that we carve out our own intentional space for safety, for community, to be able to come together and get the resources that we need,” Palmer said.

She also says while fun should be had by all, this event also serves as a reminder of the critical resources this community needs and deserves while being a venue where everybody can be respected, loved and feel comfortable.

“Continue to be present, continue to show up, continue to show your pride. It does not matter how you identify under the rainbows and our allies, we’re all in this together,” Palmer said.

PrideFest comes just six days after an LGBTIQ+ establishment says they were intentionally threatened. Chief Stacey Graves says there is no place for that and KCPD will be there, ready to protect and serve.

Speaking of safety and security, from the parade to the nighttime concerts, everything has gone well so far according to Chief Graves.

“Everything is going great today. We had a great turnout for the parade. The sea of people here today, I’m just thankful, and this is Kansas City right here, everybody getting along, loving, respecting and appreciating each other.”