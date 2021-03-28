People across the metro come together to help stop the hate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds filled the area outside of Cafe Ca Phe to remember the victims of the Atlanta mass shooting, and to rally against discrimination.

This is the second area rally in as many days. Saturday dozens rallied in Overland Park, Kansas.

The rallies happened at different locations, but the messaging was the same, “Asian hate must end.

According to Cafe owner and rally organizer Jackie Nguyen these rallies bring a sense of acceptance.

“Look around, you are surrounded by so many new family members who love you, who support you, who recognize you. They don’t see you as a chink, they not see you as someone who caused COVID.”

A recent study by the Anti-defamation league claims incendiary rhetoric about the coronavirus may have contributed to a rise in anti-Asian hate speech, a claim echoed at both rallies.

“When we have a person in power who’s calling it’s the Chinese virus and we have lawmakers calling it the Kung-flu, immediately you know that the racialization of it is going to happen,” Lily Ren, Asian American, said.

“A surge in anti-Asian discrimination here in the United States as a result of racist scapegoating by people who need to blame others for something outside of their control,” Emily Weber, Missouri State Rep District 24, said.

Recently lawmakers introduced the COVID-19 hate crimes act, which provides recourses to combat Asian discrimination and violence.