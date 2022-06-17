KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some businesses and restaurants are feeling optimistic about a positive economic windfall following the announcement that Kansas City will be a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

Some estimates put the financial impact of the games at well over a half billion dollars.

It’s also playing into a described momentum-shift for restaurants with some coming back to full strength-or-better following the depths of COVID.

That feeling was discussed during night one of the music festival Boulevardia which returns this weekend after two years of being kaput due to the pandemic.

On Friday night the event was hopping with six music stages flanked by a lot of restaurants operating out of food trucks.

Some restaurant owners said they were excited to be out there after so long – and that there’s growing excitement for the impact of visitors coming for the World Cup in 2026.

Cristian Maciel owns Taste of Brazil. They have a brick and mortar location in River market. He said the announcement could mean a lot for business.

Not only is there an expected boost in sales but Maciel will also double-dip. He will be getting business with a restaurant located in KCI’s new terminal as well.

“Soccer’s our thing. Being from Brazil, everybody plays soccer in Brazil at one point or level. We’re extremely excited with the airport coming up right now – also the opportunity with the soccer. Hopefully Brazil gets to play in Kansas City,” Maciel said.

Some local lawmakers predict, for restaurants and beyond, the World Cup could generate $695 million in economic activity for Missouri.

That impact comes from the visitors and everyone needs to eat.

“I’m an optimist as it is. I feel like things are getting better. The restaurant business in city market is getting better. The food truck – we can’t keep up with events right now. Every single day we have requests for the food truck. So things are literally opening up and people are ready to party, you know?” Maciel said.