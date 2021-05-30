People from across the metro enjoy a hot air balloon glow on the lawn of the World War One Museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of Memorial Day, thousands of people gathered at The National World War One Museum and Memorial for its first ever Hot Air Balloon Glow.

Several inflated hot air balloons were spread across the lawn and lit up the yard at the museum.

Balloons, also called air ships, were primarily used in World War One to collect reconnaissance miles above the front lines.

That means it helped military forces spy on their enemy.

Some attendees said it was their first time seeing a hot air balloon show.

“I’m so excited,” Ethan Harrison, Attendee said. “I love balloons and I love that we’re doing this for the holiday. It’s just great for the community and it’s bringing people together after we’ve had really tough times.”

It’s one of the many events happening at a time where people can go outside in large groups without a mask.

Local food trucks and artists were out too.

“It’s good to see people walking around and like having fun with their dogs and it’s outdoors it’s nice outside today,” Melanie Wachs, Attendee said.