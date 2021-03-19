Local group protests at KCK City Hall, calling for arrest of former police officer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Human rights organization More Squared held a drive-by protest in front of the Kansas City, Kansas, City Hall on Friday, calling for the indictment of former police officer Roger Golubski.

More Squared alleges Golubski extorted sexual favors from women and coerced some into providing false information to convict innocent individuals.

One of those individuals was Lamonte McIntyre, a Black man who was released from prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder.

In February, McIntyre received $1.5 million as a part of a settlement of his wrongful conviction lawsuit.

“The women who have been assaulted by him are also still suffering as he is still roaming free.“ protester Amaia Cook said of Golubski.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations investigated the former KCK officer but he was never charged. Now, protestors are asking Mayor David Alvey to call for Golubski’s indictment.

“Mayor Alvey needs to call for the indictment of Roger Golubski. What’s to follow, we don’t know,” said Karla Juarez, executive committee member at More Squared.

More Squared officials said silence from City Hall has sent a clear message.

“Where does that leave us? It just shows no respect for Black and brown women,” Juarez said.

FOX4 reached out to Alvey but so far, we haven’t received a response.