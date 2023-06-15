OLATHE, Kan. — People are being warned to stay away from a popular Olathe lake for a second time in two weeks.

Olathe Parks and Rec said Cedar Lake is experiencing an algal bloom.

The department said anyone in the water should avoid visible blooms. Pets and animals also need to be kept away from the lake at this time.

The water and algae bloom is being tested to determine if it is harmful. The tests will not be known until sometime Friday.

Olathe Parks and Rec Department postponed the Olathe Fishing Derby at Cedar Lake earlier this month after thousands of fish died as a result of a naturally occurring fish kill.

The City is working with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to investigate the cause of the fish kill.