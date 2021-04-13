People who’ve been vaccinated still ending up in KC hospitals, doctors say

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An extremely small number of people who’ve been vaccinated have ended up hospitalized at the University of Kansas Health System, doctors said.

“There are three patients that are older that have had vaccines, older than 55, but in those three patients who had their vaccines, two of them were asymptomatic. They were admitted for a different reason,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control at the University of Kansas Health System, said during a Facebook Live Monday morning.

Experts have said vaccines prevent severe illnesses and hospitalizations in many cases. But they don’t have a 100% efficacy rate.

“Understanding and knowing that you can still test positive and get the infection after vaccine is a big deal and we know that can happen, but it will significantly reduce your risk of severe disease and needing to get on the ventilator and of course death,” Hawkinson said.

Health experts emphasize how important it is to get a vaccine to minimize symptoms if you catch the coronavirus, especially with variants that are known to be in both Kansas and Missouri.

