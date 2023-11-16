INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night.

The incident was reported just after 5:50 p.m. on U.S. 40 Highway and 36th Terrace.

Police say someone was crossing the road and was struck by the driver of a Hyundai Tucson.

The person struck was taken to a local hospital and died shortly after arriving, according to police. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Police said the driver of the Hyundai remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.