MERRIAN, Kan. — One person was killed in a crash on Northbound Interstate 35 near 75th Street on Tuesday evening.

Johnson County Medical Act confirmed the crash Tuesday night and said that someone was killed from their injuries.

The crash happened just after 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-35. There were two vehicles involved in the crash.

The identity of the person who was killed was not released. They did not say what events led up to the fatal crash.