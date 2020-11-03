Man found dead in KCK after early morning disturbance

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A person is dead after a shooting early in the morning, Nov. 3, according to a statement from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Officers were called shortly after 3 a.m. to the 1800 block of N. 76th Street, according to the statement. The report said a man was outside yelling and shooting a gun.

When police arrived, they found male with a gunshot wound. He was dead.

Police said the identity of the victim is not known at this time. He is believed to be in his late 20s.

There is no further information at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police ask anyone iwht information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).

LATEST STORIES: