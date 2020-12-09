Person found dead inside burning vehicle in rural Miami County, sheriff says

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — One person was found dead late Tuesday night in a burning vehicle after it crashed in rural Miami County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Osawatomie and Fontana firefighters and Miami County deputies were called to the scene about 9:35 p.m. in the area of 359th Street and Harmony Road after receiving a report of a vehicle fire.

At the scene, they found a burning truck sitting in a ditch. After firefighters extinguished the fire, deputies found a deceased person inside the truck.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that they have not yet been able to identify the victim.

According to the sheriff’s office, a preliminary investigation showed that the truck, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling east on 359th Street when it went off the road, struck a culvert and then caught fire at some point. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the sheriff’s office patrol or investigations division at 913-294-3232 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.