Person found dead inside vehicle in Raytown, police investigating

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Police are investigating the death of a person who was found shot inside of a vehicle Monday night, August 10.

Officers were called to the 8400 block of Lane Drive at 9:23 p.m. Several reports stated there was gunfire in the area.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle parked in the road. A male was found dead inside. He appeared to have been shot.

No arrests have been made so far. Police are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

