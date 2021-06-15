Person found unresponsive in April, died in May, ruled a homicide in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person who was initially believed to have been found unresponsive due to medical event in April, died in May, and now it is being ruled a homicide.

Terry Brown, 62, was found unresponsive on the front porch or a residence in the 3600 block of East 29th Street on April 28, 2021.

Brown was transported to a local hospital and investigators learned he had been assaulted.

On May 21, 2021, Brown died at the hospital and on Monday, June 14, 2021, the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Officer his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android