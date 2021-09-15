Person hit by train early Wednesday in stable condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a person who was hit by a train early Wednesday morning is in stable condition after sustaining significant injuries.

KCPD says a witness said they had been drinking with the victim at a bar and got a ride home from a sober unknown person who drove the witness’ car.

When they got to Guinotte Avenue and N Lydia Avenue at about 3 a.m., a train was moving across the tracks and the witness and victim got out of the car and were standing close to the train.

The witness said he hear a noise and looked down to see the victim had fallen into the moving train. He then grabbed the victim and put him into the car and called 911.

