KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a pickup was arrested Thursday night in Kansas City for possible impairment after striking a man in a wheelchair, leaving him with serious injuries.

Kansas City police say the incident happened just before 6 p.m. at East 23rd Street and Television Place.

The driver of a blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling west on 23rd Street and made a wide turn onto Television Place when the she struck a man with a wheelchair crossing the intersection, according to police.

KCPD said the driver continued her turn and stopped in the parking lot of a nearby gas station.

The person struck was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Police said the driver of the pickup was taken into custody for investigation of impairment.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.