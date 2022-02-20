MAYETTA (KSNT) – A person has died after an overnight fire in rural Mayetta, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Multiple fire departments went around 8:24 a.m. to a home on fire at 10673 174th Rd. When they got there, the sheriff’s office said the home had already burnt to the ground. Investigators believe it started during the night, and the only person inside died in the fire.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to investigate the fire. The group of agencies have not released a cause of the fire as of Sunday afternoon. They are also working to identify the victim killed and notify family.

