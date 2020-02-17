Person killed in shooting leads to homicide investigation in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a homicide after a person was found shot to death Sunday night.

Officers responded to a reported shooting near NW 64th and North London around 9 p.m.

At the scene officers located the victim in between two apartment buildings. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say as officers began to investigate, someone was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS. There is up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.