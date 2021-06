KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire on Booth Avenue and Winner Road left a home completely destroyed, but luckily no one was injured.

An image from the fire shows the burnt pile of debris that remained after the blaze.

FOX4 is told that the occupant of the home was at their next door neighbor’s house delivering a ham.

No details are yet available about what caused the fire. We will update this story when that information becomes available.

