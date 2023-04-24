The Blue Springs Police Department and state Fire Marshal are investigating after a body was discovered inside a burning RV on Friday, April 21.

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs police have taken a person of interest into custody after a body was discovered in a burning RV outside a Blue Springs home last week.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21, crews from the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District were called to a home near S.W. Morningside Drive and Azure Avenue.

When crews arrived on scene they found an RV on fire in the driveway of the home. While extinguishing the flames, crews discovered a body inside the RV.

BSPD has not released any additional information about the suspect. The victim has not yet been identified by police.

The Blue Springs Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide as they do not believe the death was due to the fire.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call Blue Springs police at 816-228-0152 or anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.