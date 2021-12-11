Person of interest in Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo– According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s social media, they are seeking any information the public could have regarding the whereabouts of Justin Michael Jackman. Jackman is a person of interest in last night’s shooting of a Trooper in south Springfield. If you have any information please contact Troop D 417-895-6868.

Original Story:

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper was shot just after 11:00 p.m Friday night. The trooper is in stable condition and suffered an injury to his right eye.

MSHP Sergeant Mike McClure says the Trooper initiated a short pursuit with the suspect. The pursuit ended at the end of Armory Court in Springfield, just north of Lake Springfield, near the Springfield Nature Center.

McClure says the suspect drove down an embankment, got out of his vehicle, and produced a weapon. There was an exchange of gunfire, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper was hit. The suspect is still at large. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Springfield Police are helping with the search.

The Trooper was taken to the emergency room by another officer. We are working to learn about their condition.

This is a developing story. We will update as we get more information.