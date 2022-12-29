KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a crash Thursday afternoon involving a Honda scooter that left one person seriously injured.

Police said the driver of a green/red Honda scooter was speeding on Van Brunt Boulevard near Sunrise Drive when a child driving a go-kart began crossing Van Brunt.

The scooter driver tried to avoid the go-kart and was thrown from the scooter.

The driver of the scooter, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

KCPD said there was no collision with the go-kart, and the juvenile driver was not injured.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.