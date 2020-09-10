Person shot and killed overnight in KC home, marking city’s 139th homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person was shot and killed following an argument late Wednesday night at a Kansas City home, according to police.

Officers were called at about 11 p.m. to the home in the area of 67th Street and Brooklyn Avenue on a reported shooting, Capt. Dave Jackson, a Kansas City police spokesman, said in a statement.

Arriving officers saw a male shooting victim near the front door of the house. Officers began life-saving efforts and called for EMS, but the victim died at the scene. His name and age have not been released.

Witnesses told police that a few people were drinking alcohol at the home. At some point, they said, a person picked up a gun and allegedly began threatening another person in the house. That person then picked up a gun and shot him, witnesses told police.

The suspected shooter surrendered without incident and was cooperating with police in the investigation, Jackson said.

Detectives were interviewing witnesses and crime scene technicians processed the scene overnight.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The killing marks the 139th homicide reported in Kansas City this year. By this time last year, the city recorded 105 homicides.

LATEST STORIES: