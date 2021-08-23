Woman shot, killed inside vehicle leads to crash on Independence Avenue, Kansas City police investigating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a deadly shooting led to a car crash Monday night.

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. on Independence Avenue, just east of The Paseo.

Police dispatch tells FOX4 one woman was shot inside her vehicle and has died from her injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No suspect information has been released.

FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene and will have updates on FOX4 News at 9 & 10.

Anyone with information related to the incident can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.