KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle after getting off a KCATA bus Tuesday evening.

Kansas City police responded to the incident just before 5 p.m. in the area of East 63rd Street and The Paseo.

Police says a KCATA bus had stopped on the northeast corner of the intersection, facing westbound.

A person exited the bus, running in front of the bus and across the westbound lanes of 63rd Street.

The driver of a white Volkswagen Jetta was traveling west on 63rd Street when they passed the stopped bus and struck the pedestrian with the left front of the vehicle, flipping them into the windshield, and then onto the pavement in the middle of the intersection, according to police.

The driver of the Volkswagen then stopped on the northwest corner of the intersection, according to KCPD.

Police said the driver of the Volkswagen was not injured in the collision. The person who was struck was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.