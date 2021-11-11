Person taken into custody after Kansas City shooting leaves man seriously injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was taken into custody after a shooting Wednesday afternoon left a man seriously injured.

Officers responded to a shots fired call just before 3:30 p.m. near East 51st Street and Olive Street.

When officers arrived on scene they located a man in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

A person believed to be connected with the incident was taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.