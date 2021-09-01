Person walking in KCK neighborhood finds body of shooting victim, police say

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating the city’s 30th homicide of 2021 after a man was found dead Tuesday evening.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to an area near Cleveland Avenue and Brickel Boulevard, just north of Parallel Parkway, on the report of a person dead.

When officers arrived they found a man in his early 20s who was the apparent victim of a shooting.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 4:30 p.m. but because the body of the victim was located under a tree in a grassy area, he was not discovered until a person walking through the area found him.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Johnnie Roades of Kansas City, Kansas.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.