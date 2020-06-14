Person who attended protest in Topeka tests positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. — A protester who attended a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in downtown Topeka last week has tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials say.

According to a news release from the Shawnee County Health Department, the person attended June 1 protests at the city’s Law Enforcement Center, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports. The department encourages anyone who attended protests that day to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, the City-Cowley County Health Department on Friday said a 14 year old who tested positive for COVID-19 likely exposed people in Sedgwick and Cowley counties.

The health department said the girl went to a sleepover and a public pool in Arkansas City before her coronavirus test results came back positive June 10.

The City-Cowley County Health Department ordered anyone who believes they might have been exposed to self-isolate for the next two days. The health department is offering free drive-through testing 1 p.m. to 4 p.m Monday at the Winfield Health Department office.

New data released Friday shows that Kansas has 11,047 cases, up 2% or 235 from Wednesday. The state health department also said that the number of COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began rose by three to 243.