HARRISONVILLE, Mo. – Animal advocates call it a dog hoarding situation in Cass County. Now its caught the attention of PETA.

That national organization says the Cass County Sheriffs Office isn’t willing to work with them to help potentially neglected dogs living on a junk=-filled property.

Now Cass County Commissioners are going after the property owner for operating an illegal salvage yard once again.

According to a cease and desist order posted at the property this month the owner faced similar charges 18 years ago. That deals with junk. As for the dogs, the Cass County Sheriffs Office disagrees whether they are being neglected.

Danna Armstrong rescued now nearly two year old mutt mix Tommy from that Cass County property that runs along the Rock Island Spur of the Katy Trail off State Road P in the winter of 2021.

She said he was the only puppy of a litter of six that survived the frigid conditions on the property without electricity or running water. Now she’s worried about what’s thought to be about two dozen more dogs who live there with their owner.

“The ones I saw that were not doing well and underweight, I’m not sure they’ll make it through the winter,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong met with County Commissioners Tuesday who she says assured her they are doing all they can regarding code violations, accusing the owner of operating an illegal salvage yard.

But PETA who stepped in after our story doesn’t have the same to say about the sheriff’s office. It accuses the sheriff’s office of withholding documents related to the property since it is an ongoing investigation.

Major Kevin Tieman responded to FOX4 explaining, “The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has fulfilled numerous requests for records concerning the location from both media and private individuals in accordance with Missouri Sunshine Law. Records of an active investigation are closed records, however in high profile and cases concerning the well-being of the public, the Sheriff’s Office has routinely shared limited information (information that will not prejudice an active investigation) typically at the request of the media, to inform the public. PETA posted information regarding this case which resulted in phone calls from the public that inundated our 9-1-1 Emergency Communications Center. People calling the 911 Center at PETA’s request is not the appropriate process for requesting information.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.









