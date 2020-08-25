Petitioners file paperwork calling for KC’s Mayor Lucas to resign from office

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A growing cry, calling on Mayor Quinton Lucas to resign, is beginning to gain traction.

Kyle Blaylock is part of a group of Kansas Citians who plan to be out every day collecting signatures pushing for the removal of Lucas from office.

An affidavit, filed last Thursday with the city clerk, accuses Lucas of exhibiting “poor judgement and inadequate leadership in the city’s response to COVID-19 panic and the civic unrest that occurred and continues to occur in 2020.”

“The petition is really about removing the overreach of power,” Blaylock said. “It’s a serious issue that’s hurting our city on multiple fronts. This affects everybody.”

Supporters believe the health mandates in place to curb the spread of the virus, including wearing masks, are unconstitutional and hurting small businesses.

They also point to the city’s increasing homicide rate, which is on track to outpace last year’s 150 murders.

“A good mayor is going to look like someone who objectively looks at data, objectively looks at what’s going on in our city and how to best help our city,” Blaylock said. “That person will be a person of integrity, who tells the truth the first time, and there’s no double speak involved. That’s what the constituents want.”

Supporters have 30 days to get roughly 10,000 signatures. Once the recall petition is filed, the city clerk or election authorities check the names for legitimacy.

If the signatures are certified, the mayor would have five days to resign, according to the city charter.

“What we’re going to do is show people how big their voice is,” Blaylock said. “We’re actually shooting for 30-40,000 signatures. We want to send a clear message to the mayor.”

Morgan Said, a spokesperson for Lucas, released the following statement regarding the petition:

“The mayor is proud of his office’s decisive response to COVID-19, which has saved lives and kept our community safer and healthier than other peer-sized cities.

“As he has during his one year in office, Mayor Lucas will continue to work hard each day for all Kansas Citians, and will not be distracted by divisive anti-mask, partisan politics.”

A Facebook group, called Recall Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, had reached more than 9,000 members as of Monday evening.

If petitioners were to get the required signatures and Lucas chose not to resign, it would fall on the city council to call for a recall election, according to the city charter.

The decision would then be left up to voters. If most voters are in favor of the recall, Lucas would be removed from office.