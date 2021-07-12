Pettis County offers vaccines, free in home COVID-19 test kits

A health worker takes a swab from a teenager during a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Local authorities have called on teenagers to be tested due to the increase of people in the town contracting coronavirus, after returning from vacations, in the small village of Salou, northeast of Spain. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

SEDALIA, Mo. — The Pettis County Health Department now offers free in home COVID-19 test kits as it works to decrease the number of positive cases in the county.

The health department said it has 81 new COVID-19 cases over the past week.

To help with testing, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is offering free COVID-19 test kits. Adults may request free kits online. Two kits will be mailed to the address, with a postage paid envelop to return the sample. The kits are good for six months.

Health experts report that more than 70% of COVID-19 cases in Missouri are the Delta variant. They say symptoms most associated with the variant are headache, followed by by runny nose and sore throat. Fever, cough and loss of smell were less common.

The Pettis County Health Department continues to work to vaccinate the public. As of July 12, approximately 32% of the population in the county has at least one dose. That is below the state average of 45%.

Vaccines are available at AFC Urgent Care, local pharmacies, at many community events as well as Katy Trail Community Health, Bothwell Regional Health Center and Pettis County Health Center. All vaccines are free. Pettis County Health Center has regular walk in clinics on Tuesdays from 9-5:30 pm.

Bothwell also has the following vaccine clinics scheduled this week:

Wednesday, July 14 8:30-10:30 a.m. Bothwell Internal Medicine

Thursday, July 15 2-4 p.m. Bothwell Truman Lake in Warsaw



If you would like to register, you can call 660-827-1130, but appointments are not required. If you know of someone needing transportation to reach a place to get a vaccination, OATS is providing transportation to vaccine clinics free of charge. To schedule transportation, call 1-800-276-6287.