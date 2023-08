PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Pettis County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 58-year-old man.

Richard D. Schlesselman is a white male, 6’0”,160 lbs, bald, hazel eyes, wearing a bright-colored shirt, shorts and tennis shoes.

Schlesselman went for a jog and did not return home.

Anyone that has seen Schlesselman or has any information should immediately dial 911 or call the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department at 660-826-8100.