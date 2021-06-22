Pettis County Sheriff searching for escaped inmate last seen at Missouri State Fairgrounds

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Tipton Correctional Center.

Jason Laird, 44, was last seen at the Missouri State Fairgrounds.

According to the sheriff’s department, Laird was on working at the fairgrounds at the time of his escape. He is believed to have had at least an hour and a half head start before the sheriff’s office was notified.

The Pettis County Sheriff’s Department is asking people to lock their doors and make sure no unsecured firearms are left inside of vehicles.

Laird is serving time on multiple charges including vehicle theft and burglary.

Anyone who has seen Laird is asked to not approach him and call 911.