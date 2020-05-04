Photo gallery: Storms knock down trees down, leave behind mounds of hail

FOX4 viewer Kim Hill Bedford said, “Counting ourselves a bit lucky here! What are the chances??”



Storm damage in Eudora…

Billy sarcoxie lake Linwood ks

Lost my barn! West of Adrian, mo

Taken in Bonner Springs

FOX4 viewer Coleen Hiatt sent in this photo from Osawatomie, Kansas.

FOX4 viewer Chastity Bennett Hendrickson said, “Inch & 3/8 in Lacygne”

Image courtesy of FOX4 viewer Lisa Hilyard

Photo from FPX4 viewer Marisa Clausen. Taken along Ullery Road in Linn Valley, KS. That’s Miami County, KS.

Image courtesy of FOX4’s Dave D’Marko

55th and Brookside.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As storms moved through the Kansas City metro area Monday, strong winds knocked down trees and mounds of hail made it look like it snowed in some neighborhoods.

As of 11:15 a.m. the Evergy Outage Map reported that are more than 12,000 customers were without power due to the storms.

If you have storm damage at your home or in your neighborhood, please share your photos by clicking the “submit photo” button at the bottom of this story. Be sure to include where the photo was taken.

