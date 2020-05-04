Photo gallery: Storms knock down trees down, leave behind mounds of hail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As storms moved through the Kansas City metro area Monday, strong winds knocked down trees and mounds of hail made it look like it snowed in some neighborhoods.
As of 11:15 a.m. the Evergy Outage Map reported that are more than 12,000 customers were without power due to the storms.
