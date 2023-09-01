INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police continue to look for an armed suspect who spurred a large search Wednesday.

The Independence Police Department released a photo of the man Friday, saying he’s connected to a shooting and now three burglaries.

Police said this resulted in a large search near 40 Highway and Little Blue Parkway.

Authorities said the suspect entered the area covered in blood, which was very likely from an injury. He may have hidden deep in the woods, so dense that even police dogs haven’t been able to track him down yet.

Independence police continue to search for an armed suspect who spurred a large search Wednesday. (Photo via Independence police)

On Thursday, FOX4 obtained video showing a man trying to shoot a jogger in the head in a nearby neighborhood.

The video starts with a jogger entering the frame. She is closely followed by a man who draws a handgun and fires point-blank at the woman who miraculously is not hit.

The video then shows the jogger falling to the ground and rolling around as the suspect runs away.

Independence Officer Jack Taylor said the suspect stole a car from a home he allegedly burglarized not far from the site of the attempted shooting.

Police said the suspect also entered a nearby business covered in blood and asked for water.

Independence police have not released information on the other two alleged burglaries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or local law enforcement.